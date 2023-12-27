Habitual offender robbing 'North Indians' falls in police net

Bnegaluru: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly targeting people from North India and robbing them by posing as a journalist or policeman after persistent stalking.
The suspect has been identified as G Ganesh alias Gani. He has more than eight cases in his name, including one each from 2007 and 2011.
According to police, people from North India were his prime targets, especially in areas such as HSR Layout and Bellandur.
A senior police officer said Ganesh used to watch and stalk people and would follow them to their homes. On reaching the doorsteps, he would gain entry posing as either a policeman or a journalist. Once inside the house, he would take out sharp objects and threaten them to give money or valuables.
The officer said, “He used to ask them to make online transactions if they didn’t have cash or valuables.”
The officer noted that couples and students were his primary targets.
The suspect has cases in Madivala, HSR Layout, Bellandur, and Hulimavu police stations.