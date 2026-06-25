Habitual offender wanted in 67 cases arrested in Bengaluru's Banaswadi

<p>Bengaluru: The Banaswadi police have arrested a 38-year-old habitual offender in connection with a house break-in and found that he was wanted in as many as 67 criminal cases across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Syed Basha, a resident of Kadugodi.</p>.<p>Police said he had been evading court proceedings and absconding in more than 30 non-bailable warrant (NBW) cases and over five proclamation cases.</p>.CCB nabs rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru evading court appearances.<p>A resident of HRBR Layout lodged a complaint with the Banaswadi police on March 23, alleging that an unidentified man had broken open the terrace door of his house and stolen Rs 10,000 in cash from a cupboard while the family was away.</p>.<p>The police launched an investigation and gathered clues through technical analysis and informer networks.</p>.<p>Acting on credible information, a police team secured Basha near Bagalur on June 16.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the police found that Basha had a long criminal history, with around 67 cases registered against him in Bengaluru city, Kolar and Yadgir districts.</p>.<p>Basha was remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway, police said.</p>