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Habitual offender wanted in 67 cases arrested in Bengaluru's Banaswadi

Police said he had been evading court proceedings and absconding in more than 30 non-bailable warrant (NBW) cases and over five proclamation cases.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBanaswadi

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