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'Half my salary goes into rent, but I still won't leave...': Man explains why people don't leave Bengaluru despite rising costs

He said many people move to Bengaluru but find it hard to leave, whether they face loneliness, anxiety or have to deal with the city's infamous relationship with traffic.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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