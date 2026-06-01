'Half my salary goes into rent, but I still won't leave...': Man explains why people don't leave Bengaluru despite rising costs

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> is one of the top choices for people seeking out employment opportunities in India, and many choose to move to the city despite challenges like high rent and seemingly never-ending traffic. </p><p>However, what keeps people from leaving Bengaluru is a question worth pondering.</p><p>A man from Bihar, who goes by the username 'travel_diaries_by_Ankit', posted a video on Instagram sharing his views on why people cannot bring themselves to leave the city, despite the mounting challenges they face. </p>.<p>In the now-viral post, he said many people move to Bengaluru but find it hard to leave, whether they face loneliness, anxiety or have to deal with the city's infamous relationship with traffic.</p>.'Beyond traffic, this city is great to live' Foreigner showers praise on Bengaluru .<p>He stated that though more than half of many residents' salaries is usually spent on rent, the city just keeps them there. </p><p>"It is not because there are no IT opportunities in Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai," he recognised, "But the weather of Bengaluru does not allow us to leave." </p><p>Many people echo this sentiment, of the city's weather being a prime reason to not move and branch out to other regions. The notably pleasant climate, considering the weather situations in other places, is a deal breaker for most.</p><p>Some comments on the post agreed with Ankit's perspective. "This is true," a comment read, while another one noted, "Bengaluru's weather is so good."</p><p>Few others put forward disagreements, as some users said that, more than the weather, it was the lifestyle and salary numbers in focus. </p><p>"Bangalore gives you the best salary, career growth and lifestyle," the user said comparing it to other cities. </p>