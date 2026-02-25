<p>Over 150 citizens have signed an online petition urging the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to approve the felling of 628 trees for the proposed construction of ‘Reshme Bhavan’ in Okalipuram.</p>.<p>"We are deeply disturbed by the proposed felling of trees and the loss of lush greenery in Okalipuram. The decision threatens not only our rich biodiversity, but also poses a significant risk to our urban environment,” petitioner Vinod Jacob said. “Instead of cutting down these precious trees, the government must explore alternative options, including utilising existing government premises in Ramanagara, which is closer to silk farmers, for constructing the office.”</p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p>The Change.org petition calls on authorities to halt the proposed tree felling.</p>.<p>Separately, residents have begun sending individual representations to the DCF and the tree officer, objecting to the removal of trees. The GBA has invited objections until Saturday.</p>.<p>“Even if the Forest Department promises to plant 10 times as many trees, residents in the affected area will not immediately regain the oxygen and green cover they currently enjoy. More importantly, it takes 70 to 100 years to restore biodiversity and heritage trees identified for felling,” they said.</p>