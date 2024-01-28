Harassed for 3 months, Bengaluru lecturer pays Rs 5.69 lakh for Rs 50K loan to app agents

Bengaluru: A lecturer of a college in Bengaluru was threatened and harassed for nearly three months and his morphed explicit photographs and videos were sent to a few of his contacts after he availed a loan through two instant loan apps.

DH learnt that Karunakar Prasad (name changed) paid the loan agents Rs 5.69 lakh for availing a loan of Rs 56,550.

Due to personal commitments, Prasad needed some money and on October 27, 2023, he downloaded Digital Bank and Money Pocket through links on Facebook after one of his friends suggested he use instant loan apps.

On October 27, 2023, and November 2, 2023, Prasad used the two apps and received Rs 37,700 – in equal installments of Rs 18,850 each – in his bank account.

"All I had to do was give them my Aadhaar and PAN details,” Prasad told DH. "I also approved the access prompts for files and contacts on the apps.”

What attracted Prasad were the low interest rate — 0.7 per cent — and the 120-day repayment period.

On October 29, Prasad received the first call and he paid Rs 10,150 after the agent asked him for the initial repayment. However, on December 3, 2023, another Rs 18,850 was credited to his bank account without him raising a request. His debt rose to Rs 56,550.