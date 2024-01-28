Hardware shop fire guts 3-storey builing

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in a hardware shop a few metres away from Upparpet police station and gutted a three-storey building on Friday night. However, no casualties were reported.
The incident unfolded at around 10.30 pm on Friday, and items worth Rs 40 lakh were gutted in the fire, according to police sources.
A police officer from Upparpet police station said that the fire initially broke out at the hardware shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building. It spread across the first floor where a commercial bags shop was located and gutted all the items. He said: “It appears a short circuit has caused the mishap, but the exact reason is not known. Five fire trucks doused the fire within a few hours,” he added.