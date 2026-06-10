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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

MLC Hariprasad to assume charge as KPCC president on June 21

A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Hariprasad has deep Congress roots.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:05 IST
CongressKarnatakaMLCBK Hariprasad

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