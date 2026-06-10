MLC Hariprasad to assume charge as KPCC president on June 21

<p>Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, 71, will officially take charge as the 23rd Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president at the KPCC office in the city on June 21.</p>.<p>Hariprasad was appointed as the state party chief on June 3 by the All India Congress Committee.</p>.<p>A prominent Billava face from Bengaluru, Hariprasad, succeeds D K Shivakumar, who was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the state recently.</p>.<p>A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Hariprasad has deep Congress roots.</p>.CPM distances itself from ED action on Pinarayi's daughter; Congress, BJP continue targeting ex-CM.<p>He joined the party in 1972 and rose through the ranks in NSUI and Youth Congress, and was AICC joint secretary from 1997-98, All India Congress Seva Dal chairman from 2000-01, AICC secretary from 2001-06 and AICC general secretary from 2006-18.<br><br> The party is banking on the Billava-OBC leader to retain its Ahinda coalition following (previous chief minister) Siddaramaiah’s exit.</p>.<p>The last OBC KPCC chief was B Janardhana Poojary, also a Billava from Dakshina Kannada district, in 2003.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990, 2004, 2013 and 2014, he has been in charge of a dozen states, including Gujarat, Puducherry, Goa, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.</p>