Harold Pinter classic on stage this weekend

Director, Rachel D’Souza, who has tied up with Aadyam Theatre to present the play, shares that the plot appealed to her post the pandemic, when she felt intrigued by the complex nature of relationships. “I was reading a lot about interpersonal equations and relationships. There are many things that go on behind closed doors, there are parts of relationships we are privy to and parts we are not, even the ones we are in,” she shares and adds that for many reasons, it was the aspect of betrayal that stood out.