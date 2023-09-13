Harold Pinter classic on stage this weekend

A theatre group will stage an adaptation of a Harold Pinter classic this Friday and Saturday.
The play ‘Betrayal’, was first written by the Nobel Prize winner in 1978 and is based on incidents from his own life.
Director, Rachel D’Souza, who has tied up with Aadyam Theatre to present the play, shares that the plot appealed to her post the pandemic, when she felt intrigued by the complex nature of relationships. “I was reading a lot about interpersonal equations and relationships. There are many things that go on behind closed doors, there are parts of relationships we are privy to and parts we are not, even the ones we are in,” she shares and adds that for many reasons, it was the aspect of betrayal that stood out.
The plot is centred on the extramarital affair between Emma and Jerry, the best friend of Robert who is Emma’s husband. The story, spanning a decade, is told backwards, from when the marriage and affair fall apart to the start of the illicit relationship. This is one aspect that Rachel found challenging — the element of the story moving backwards. “I did not want to use projection, placards or playbills to indicate that the narrative is moving in reverse. But we’ve figured it out and I like the way it plays out,” she says.
Through each scene, the audience learns more about the circumstances leading up to the final moment and the factors behind the choices the protagonists make. “What I like about Pinter is that his tone is very ‘keep calm and carry on’, though the issue is serious and grave,” explains Rachel. She adds, “Though the most obvious theme is betrayal of a spouse, I think it’s more about betrayal of the self. It’s about not having an honest conversation with yourself, which leads to lies and infidelity.”
Though the play is set in the 70s, Rachel wanted a set design that was ‘suspended in time’ — something that could fit into any era. So, there are elements from the 70s that are still relevant in the present such as a Sputnik chandelier. A major part of Emma’s wardrobe features pleated skirts, a 70s workwear staple for women. In addition, a live harpist, Nush Lewis, sets the tone for the play as it moves from one scene to the next.
‘Betrayal’, September 15 (7.30 pm) and September 16 (3.30 pm and 7.30 pm), at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets online.