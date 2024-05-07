Hassan sex abuse case: Posters against Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar pasted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Posters targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for "using photos and videos of women for selfish political reasons" were seen in some parts of the city, prompting the Congress to lodge a police complaint on Tuesday.
The posters, some of them containing derogatory words, were pasted in bus shelters and random compound walls in Sriramapura, Rajajinagar and other localities.
In its complaint addressed to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Congress' Bengaluru Central District Campaign Committee president G Prakash sought action against "miscreants" who pasted the bills across the city.
These posters came up at a time when the BJP and JD(S) are pushing back against the Congress government over Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged serial sexual abuse case. The alliance partners are trying to turn the tables on Congress by accusing Shivakumar of "masterminding" the release of the sleaze videos while blaming Siddaramaiah for not allowing the special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a fair probe.
Published 07 May 2024, 14:21 IST