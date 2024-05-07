Hassan sex abuse case: Posters against Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar pasted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Posters targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for "using photos and videos of women for selfish political reasons" were seen in some parts of the city, prompting the Congress to lodge a police complaint on Tuesday.

The posters, some of them containing derogatory words, were pasted in bus shelters and random compound walls in Sriramapura, Rajajinagar and other localities.