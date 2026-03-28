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Hawking zones, a distant dream in Bengaluru

The efforts in the city to create formal street-vending zones have consistently failed. With the deputy CM indicating an intent, will it happen now?
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:12 IST
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