HC imposes Rs 1L cost on Bengaluru school for disrupting student's schooling

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has imposed a cost of Rs one lakh on a Bengaluru school for not allowing over 50 students to attend classes for not submitting an undertaking and paying a fine of Rs 10,000 for having 'indulged in behaviour that goes against the ethos of the school.'

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Krishan S Dixit on Friday said that it was not concerned with whether such a demand made by the school was proper or not but it was worried that class nine students were not allowed to attend classes.