Karnataka High Court permits NRI businessman B R Shetty to visit family in UAE

The court directed Shetty not to alienate, encumber or otherwise meddle with any of his properties anywhere in the globe or any interest therein whether disclosed, undisclosed or otherwise. He has also been directed to file an undertaking in the form of an affidavit along with two sureties, each worth Rs 1 crore, that he shall whenever required in any legal proceedings, come back to India, and shall not leave the country without the prior permission of court concerned.