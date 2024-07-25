HC quashes 2012 terror plot accused’s petition to dismiss case

The special public prosecutor for the NIA submitted that the allegations in both cases are different. While the Delhi case involved raising funds for and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, the Bengaluru case involved participation in terror activities, specifically targeted killings.

“He was actively participating in several meetings connected to the commission of the crime,” the prosecution said.

A division bench comprising Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice JM Khazi noted that the offences charged against the petitioner before the Delhi court were not the same as those invoked against him in the Bengaluru case.

"The acts may have similarities, but they are not the same. Some of the witnesses in both trials may be the same, but that is not grounds for invoking Section 300 of the CrPC. The special court's order has clearly delineated the differences in allegations made in both cases. The two cases are factually different and separate. There is no error in the impugned order,” the bench said.

A resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, Ahmed is the younger brother of Kafeel Ahmed, who carried out a suicide bomb attack at the Glasgow airport in June 2007. No one died in the incident, except Kafeel, who succumbed to severe burns weeks later.