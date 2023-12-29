JOIN US
Karnataka HC refuses to impose curbs on New Year celebrations amid rising Covid cases

A petition was submitted mentioning that there is a need to suspend New Year celebrations in certain specific locations in Bengaluru city.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 22:32 IST

Bengaluru: A vacation bench of the Karnataka high court on Thursday declined to pass any order related to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking curbs on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases. A division bench comprising Justice R Nataraj and Justice KV Aravind observed that it is too early to pass any order at this stage.

The petition was filed by N P Amruthesh, a city advocate, contending that his representation to the authorities seeking action has not been addressed to. It was submitted that there is a need for suspending New Year celebrations in certain specific locations in Bengaluru city.

The petitioner also cited previous incidents of molestation in MG Road and Brigade Road.

The bench observed that if restrictions are imposed in Central Business District (CBD) areas, the revellers may shift to someplace such as NICE Road and other areas and it is difficult to check them. “Can you stop people from going on the streets? You have filed a petition, you suggest measures,” the bench asked the petitioner and adjourned the hearing to January next year.

(Published 28 December 2023, 22:32 IST)
