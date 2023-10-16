HDK opposes Bengaluru's waste relocation plan

Kumaraswamy underscored the significance of districts neighbouring Bengaluru, such as Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar, which are renowned for their contributions to horticulture, silk production and dairy farming.

He expressed concerns that disposing of such a substantial amount of waste in these areas would not only harm these vital industries, but also severely disrupt the local biodiversity. He said that he will not allow Brand Bengaluru to thrive at their expense.