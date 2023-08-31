Head constable booked for taking bribe of Rs 25K in Bengaluru

Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday arrested a police head constable for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000 to remove the name of an accused in a criminal intimidation and atrocity case from the charge sheet.
Police said M Lokesh, the head constable of CEN police station, Bengaluru Rural district, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to remove the name of Ramesh, an accused in a criminal intimidation, atrocity, and IT Act case, and to arrange bail for him. Ramesh is currently in judicial custody.
The complainant is Roopa, Ramesh's mother, from whom Lokesh demanded the bribe. Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught Lokesh red-handed while he was receiving Rs 25,000 from Roopa.
He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.