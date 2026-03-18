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Head constable rescues man from suicide bid on railway track in Bengaluru

The police control room received an alert that a person was lying on the railway track near Yelahanka and attempting to die by suicide.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:27 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSuiciderailway tracks

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