<p>Bengaluru: A police officer rescued a man who was attempting to take his own life by lying on a railway track, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The police control room received an alert that a person was lying on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway-tracks">railway track</a> near Yelahanka and attempting to die by suicide.</p>.<p>Head Constable Sridhar Murthy from the Yelahanka police station, who was on the Cheetah patrol motorcycle, immediately left for the spot on receiving the intimation from the control room.</p>.<p>Once at the location, Murthy rescued the person and counselled him.</p>.50-year-old man found dead near railway tracks in Bengaluru; suicide suspected.<p>“He provided proper guidance, making him understand that suicide is not a solution to any problem,” a police statement said. “He then contacted his family members and safely handed the person over to them.”</p>.<p>“Due to the prompt response, dedication to duty, and humane approach shown by Sridhar Murthy, HC-13669, a precious life was saved, and his timely action is highly commendable,” it added.</p>.<p>Distressed due to financial and personal hardship, the man had decided to take his own life.</p>.<p><strong>Watchful eyes</strong> </p>.<p>As he lay on the railway track, a person from a nearby apartment noticed him, recorded a video, and alerted the police control room.</p>