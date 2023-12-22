Headmistress suspended after govt school students in Bengaluru forced to clean toilets

The headmistress of a government school in Bengaluru was suspended on Friday after videos showing uniform-clad students cleaning toilets led to a protest by parents.

It is said that students of the Government Model Higher Primary School at Andrahalli in Yeshwantpur were made to clean toilets daily.

Parents visited the school and recorded videos of children cleaning toilets on Thursday, followed by a protest on Friday.

This incident came just days after students were made to clean a septic tank at another state-run school in Kolar.

As shared by the children and parents, headmistress Lakshmi Devamma used to ask the children every day to clean the toilets by offering them toffees and sweets.

“We were asked to clean the toilets for the last few months,” said a student.

Another student said that they were not provided with gloves or slippers.

“Every morning the teacher used to ask us who will clean the toilet for the day and we used to clean them with bleaching powder and phenyl. No gloves or slippers were provided,” stated the student.

The video of children cleaning the toilets went viral, following which officials and leaders from various political parties visited the school and met the students.

The Department of School Education and Literacy suspended the 53-year-old headmistress based on BEO’s report.