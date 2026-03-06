Health dept working to strengthen mental health screening: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Bengaluru: The three-day International Conference on Clinical Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience (I-CNCNC 2026) began at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on Thursday.</p>.<p>The conference blends knowledge from various sub-specialities and includes workshops for mental health professionals, students of psychology, neuropsychologists and neuroscientists, among others.</p>.<p>Speaking after the inauguration, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Mental health is extremely important, and in a populous country like India, creating awareness about mental health is crucial.”</p>.<p>“Mental health is one of the key concerns among the many challenges faced by society today." </p>.Nimhans hosts first global neuropsychology meet.<p>He added that the Health Department is also working to strengthen mental health screening through the Home Health Programme, where ASHA workers are being trained to identify and assess mental health issues among people.</p>.<p>Efforts are also on to ensure the availability of mental health specialists in every district. The minister urged the public not to hesitate to seek help and to consult experts when they experience mental health concerns.</p>.<p>Dr Subrata Rakshit stressed the need to bridge the gap between engineering, technology and AI, and biology by acknowledging the role of memory, cognition, neuroplasticity and attention in developing educational technologies. He also stressed the importance of optimising active learning in educational contexts.</p>.<p>Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of Nimhans, gave an overview of the interdisciplinary history of the institution before elaborating on the need for holistic neuropsychological practices encouraged in the conference.</p>.<p>She added that neuropsychological implications are not limited to neurological conditions, but are present in psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and social media addiction.</p>.<p>She also stressed the benefits of leveraging technology such as AI for improved diagnosis and treatment for various conditions.</p>