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Health schemes: IISc's CDPG builds secure AI data platform to detect frauds in Bengaluru

According to CDPG, the platform created a secure and governed environment where participants could build, test and validate AI models for healthcare claims adjudication.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 23:54 IST
India NewsBengaluruIISc

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