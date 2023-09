The Department of General Surgery at St John’s is organising a free screening camp for patients with piles and fistula from October 9 to 13 from 9 am to 1 pm.

As a part of this initiative, patients will also be offered a free consultation and screening for piles and fistula.

Those diagnosed in the camp and who require surgery will be offered the same at a subsidised cost of Rs 20,000 between October 11 and 27.