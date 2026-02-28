<p>Bengaluru: Forty-two per cent of 699 pourakarmikas who underwent a special health check-up were found to have at least one illness. The screening was conducted by the Bengaluru East City Corporation.</p>.<p>The findings pointed to factors such as neglected working conditions, poor lifestyle, and limited access to healthcare.</p>.GBA deploys emergency medical team at Bengaluru's Falcon City.<p>Among those diagnosed, 91 people had hypertension, 59 cold or cough, 36 diabetes (once described as a rich man’s disease), and 10 were found with heart-related issues.</p>.<p>Following the screening, the corporation provided treatment and medical advice.</p>.<p>“Those diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, and heart-related conditions were advised for further medical follow-up and monitoring,” Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said. He added that similar camps would be held once every three months.</p>.<p>The camps were conducted at urban primary health centres across Mahadevapura and KR Puram.</p>