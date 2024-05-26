Home
BMTC wins silver in 2024 Healthy Workplace Awards

Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 03:35 IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has earned silver-level recognition in the 2024 Healthy Workplace Awards by Arogya World, a global health nonprofit. 

In a statement, the BMTC said the award recognises its proactive efforts in promoting a holistic approach to employee wellness. Through a comprehensive range of initiatives, the BMTC prioritised the health and well-being of its workforce, recognising that healthy employees are pivotal to organisational success. 

The award ceremony will take place in December 2024.

