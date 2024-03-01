Hearing loss triggered by loud music on the rise

Hearing loss due to ear infections among children has come down in Bengaluru. According to Radhika Poovayya, director, Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, Hebbal, ear infections were a major cause of deafness among children 30 years ago. The condition affects their learning and development.
Dr Karthik Shamanna, professor and head of ENT department, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, attributes this change to early detection. The rise in neonatal hearing screenings and regular paediatric check-ups, awareness created by Anganwadi workers, and availability of specialists have helped. “Ear infections are rampant in the 3-6 age group because of hygiene issues, and because they are still building immunity,” he explains.
Earphones affecting youth
Radhika says music-induced hearing loss is on the rise in the 15-30 age group, including video gamers. “According to WHO, 1.1 billion adults are at risk due to personal listening devices. Such hearing loss is preventable,” she says.
Dr Deena Priya is assistant professor of audiology at department of hearing studies at Dr S R Chandrasekhar Institute of Speech and Hearing, Hennur Main Road. She says listening to loud music is as much a cause as prolonged exposure to sounds via contact devices as opposed to ambient sounds.
Occupation-wise, people working in heavy industries, traffic cops, and musicians are vulnerable. “Two months ago, we met a 35-year-old jazz musician. He works in a band. He has 30 per cent hearing loss,” Radhika shares. Dr E V Raman, consultant ENT, and head and neck surgeon, at a private hospital, says the Industrial Safety & Health Act outlines the use of protective devices like ear muffs.
Seniors are seeking help
‘Changing mindsets’ is the theme of Hearing Day 2024. Experts say hearing loss was once considered shameful, and despite being a vulnerable group, senior citizens felt embarrassed to get evaluated. This has changed. “Thanks to mobile phones, they can recognise that they may have hearing loss in one ear, and are seeking help,” says Dr Raman.
Vitamin deficit a concern
Dr Deena says that some patients with hearing loss also have Vitamin B2 deficiency. Some of them are as young as five. “We are investigating this co-relation,” she says. They refer such patients to neurologists, who put them on Vitamin B2 supplements and monitor progress.
Sudden deafness in middle age
Dr Shamanna has noticed a spike in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL) in the middle age group, especially those who have co-morbidities like diabetes or cardiac history. SSHL refers to the complete cessation of hearing in one ear or both within 12 to 24 hours. “Exposure to cold is one reason we’ve seen. It can happen when people sleep next to an open window on a moving bus, or even at home with the air conditioning on,” he shares.
He says in such cases, up to 90% of hearing can be recovered if treatment is administered within 48 hours.
Dos and dont’s
*Dr Shamanna says, “Proceed with marrying close relations only after genetic counselling, or avoid it. The incidence of congenital hearing loss is high in babies born from such marriages.”
*Babies must be evaluated at the time of birth, children in the 1-10 age group annually, and the cohort between 10 and 18 years every 2-3 years. People over 18 years should be screened every year as they are at risk of music-induced hearing loss. Senior citizens should be assessed every 6 months.
*Keep the volume of your listening device at 50% or under, says Dr Deena.
*Take a break from your listening device every 20-30 minutes. “We use listening devices throughout the day — for entertainment, educational purposes and office work,” Dr Raman reasons.
*Over-ear headphones are a better option than earplugs as the bacterial multiplication caused by the latter is nine times more, says Dr Deena. Bacterial growth can increase the risk of ear infections.