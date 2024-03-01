Hearing loss triggered by loud music on the rise

Dr Shamanna has noticed a spike in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL) in the middle age group, especially those who have co-morbidities like diabetes or cardiac history. SSHL refers to the complete cessation of hearing in one ear or both within 12 to 24 hours. “Exposure to cold is one reason we’ve seen. It can happen when people sleep next to an open window on a moving bus, or even at home with the air conditioning on,” he shares.