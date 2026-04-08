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Heat, dehydration, hormones: Why vertigo cases are spiralling this summer in Bengaluru

Doctors say weather may not directly cause vertigo, but can surface or worsen symptoms.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewshealthDehydrationHeatHormones

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