<p>A steady rise in seasonal vertigo cases has been reported across several Bengaluru hospitals, with doctors linking it to heat stress and <br />dehydration.</p>.<p>Doctors say summer conditions often trigger orthostatic symptoms and worsen pre-existing disorders, leading to increased complaints of dizziness and imbalance.</p>.<p>Dr Suryanarayana Sharma PM, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Stroke Specialist Academic Advisor at a private hospital, told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “A rise in Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) symptoms are probably caused by endolymph dynamics being impacted by relative dehydration. More non-specific dizziness syndromes, particularly in younger people exposed to heat and greater frequency of orthostatic intolerance that mimics vertigo, has also been <br />reported.”</p>.<p>He said orthostatic dizziness has become more prevalent among younger women.</p>.Most in their 30s face obesity in Bengaluru, future diabetes risk: Study .<p>“Women experience a greater load of symptoms due to hormonal considerations, migraine vulnerability, lower body mass, anaemia, pregnancy, and lower baseline blood pressure,” said Dr Sharma.</p>.<p>Doctors say weather may not directly cause vertigo, but can surface or worsen symptoms.</p>.<p>Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant, Internal Medicine, said, “The weather changes triggers vertigo. The inner ear fluid controlling the balance gets disrupted due to change in atmospheric pressure, humidity and temperature variations. The combination of hot weather, dehydration and seasonal viral infections create conditions that lead to dizziness and balance issues.”</p>.<p>Dizziness, one of the most common symptoms of vertigo, is often mistaken for low blood pressure.</p>.<p>Doctors also warn that vertigo may signal serious neurological conditions such as stroke.</p>.<p>Dr Lokesh B, Senior Consultant, Neurology, said, “Especially when it is sudden and severe, and associated with symptoms like difficulty in speaking, weakness on one side of the body, double vision, or trouble walking, it is usually a stroke. However, such cases can sometimes be missed in the early stage considering it as vertigo.”</p>