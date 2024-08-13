'Heavy congestion expected': Bengaluru Traffic Police ask ORR firms to allow work-from-home on Aug 14

Bengaluru Traffic Police have requested that corporate companies operating out of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) allow their employees to work from home on August 14 due to expected rainfall and heavy congestion.

In a letter sent to the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Tuesday, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), warned of heavy traffic congestion on August 14, owing to the rainfall forecast and the long weekend.

"To minimise disruption and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work-from-home for their employees on 14.08.2024," Anucheth wrote. "This measure will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also ensure a smoother commuter for all those who need to travel."