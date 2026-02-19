<p>Bengaluru: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) or stem cell transplants, used as a method of treatment for blood disorders and severe autoimmune disease, has now become one of the prominent procedures. But the complexities and the technology around the procedure are still evolving.</p>.<p>A visit to the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), an accredited centre at a city hospital, helped shed some light on the procedure.</p>.<p>When a person is diagnosed with a disorder requiring bone marrow transplant, a search begins for a donor who can match the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) of the recipients. </p>.<p>HLA is a protein present on the surface cells which varies from each person and like an identification tag for the cells. </p>.<p>“The protein is 50% from the mother and 50% from the father. Many studies have proved that even sibling’s HLA can match only up to 18%,” said Rasmi Palassery, consultant, paediatric, oncology and BMT physician. </p>.<p>“When we have about 50% match, we take the donor’s stem cell for transplantation. It is enough to save lives,” she explained. </p>.Use of stem cells for autism patients unethical, malpractice: Supreme Court.<p>After the matching of HLA at the stem cell extraction unit, the blood of the donor is extracted through the veins and the blood is divided into Red Blood Cells (RBC), White Blood Cell (WBC) and the stem cells, which will be extracted.</p>.<p>The other cells are supplied back to the donor through another vein, Dr Deepa D of the department of transfusion medicine & stem cell facility at FACT, explained. </p>.<p>Dr Santosh K Devadas, HoD and consultant, medical oncology and haematology at the hospital, said, “We test the HLA twice, while the normal practice is to test once. It ensures a higher level of safety and compatibility. If the donor has any kind of rare disease, it will be identified in the testing”.</p>.<p>“The cells are then preserved in a highly secured at a colder temperature to prevent damage to the cells. For the transplantation, a big freezer is used to transport the cells,” said Dr Sujitha Kannan of the department.</p>.<p>Dr Rasmi said, “The procedure can cost anywhere from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. The post procedure maintenance can cost Rs 2 lakh”. </p>