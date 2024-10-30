Bengaluru: Heavy goods vehicle mows down labourer on two-wheeler

<p>Bengaluru: A labourer was killed when a heavy goods vehicle struck her on Kanakapura Main Road in the early hours of Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Thalaghattapura traffic police said 35-year-old Manjula was riding her scooter towards the city from her home in OB Chudahalli on the southern outskirts.</p>.<p>Around 6.25 am, she was hit by a speeding heavy goods vehicle while passing the Jnana Sweekar Public School near metro pillar no 283. The impact caused her to fall off her scooter, and she was subsequently run over by the truck, whose driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.</p>.Two killed, several injured in Patna Metro construction site accident.<p>Manjula sustained severe injuries to her upper body and head and died on the spot.</p>.<p>The police have filed a case against the fleeing driver under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving resulting in death.</p>