Bengaluru: Heavy goods vehicle mows down labourer on two-wheeler

The Thalaghattapura traffic police said 35-year-old Manjula was riding her scooter towards the city from her home in OB Chudahalli on the southern outskirts.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:51 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 02:51 IST
