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Heavy rain cripples traffic in Bengaluru; Kempegowda International Airport routes hit

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid waterlogged routes, plan travel in advance, and use alternate roads where possible as intermittent rainfall is expected to continue.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsrainHailstormBengaluru traffic

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