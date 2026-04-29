<p>Bengaluru witnessed widespread traffic chaos on Wednesday following heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and disruptions to Metro services, severely affecting movement across key arterial roads including towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a>.</p><p>Major junctions and arterial stretches saw severe congestion after rainwater inundated low-lying areas, forcing authorities to partially or completely shut down some roads.</p><p>Areas such as Silk Board Junction, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, and Hebbal were among the worst affected, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace. Heavy traffic congestion is reported on Bellary Road and surrounding areas, Yelahanka traffic police said.</p>.Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Bengaluru, orange alert issued for next 3 hours.<p>Several internal roads and key connecting roads were also impacted due to waterlogging and fallen debris. In some areas, stranded vehicles were seen abandoned after breaking down in flooded stretches, further worsening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-traffic">traffic</a> snarls.</p><p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with traffic police, were deployed at multiple locations to clear stalled vehicles and regulate movement. Officials said efforts were underway to pump out water from inundated roads and restore normal traffic flow.</p><p>Meanwhile, disruptions in Metro services added to commuters’ woes, forcing many to rely on already congested roads. Waterlogging was also reported in and around a few Metro stations and low-lying areas, slowing down pedestrian movement and access to public transport.</p><p>Authorities have advised commuters to avoid waterlogged routes, plan travel in advance, and use alternate roads where possible as intermittent rainfall is expected to continue.</p><p>The situation remained fluid in several parts of the city, with traffic police monitoring key junctions and issuing real-time updates to manage congestion. Cab service also was not available around CBD areas and many office goers returning home were left stranded. Non-availability ofa autos and cabs added to the woes.</p>