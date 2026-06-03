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Heavy rain leaves Outer Ring Road flooded

Traffic was paralysed, commuters were stuck for hours on several stretches.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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