Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, Silicon City breaks 133-year-old record for the wettest day in June

Bengaluru received heavy rainfall over the past two days as torrential rain accompanied by wind speed at 40-50 kmph, crippled the city. The total rainfall recorded over the past two days is 140.7 mm, crossing the June month average of 110.3 mm in a single day. With this, Bengaluru has broken the 133-year-old record for the highest single-day rainfall in June.