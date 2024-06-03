Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, Silicon City breaks 133-year-old record for the wettest day in June

Heavy downpour received across Bengaluru on Sunday night resulted in the city breaking the 133-year-old-record for the month of June.
The total rainfall recorded over the past two days is 140.7 mm, crossing the June month average of 110.3 mm in a single day.
Even metro services were halted due to the thunderstorm. Several people faced trouble in travelling and missed their bus, train and flight as t torrential rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city.
The incessant rains caused waterlogging and traffic congestion on major roads.
At least 128 tree fall incidents were reported in different parts of the city. Power outages were also reported from many areas.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said eight vehicles were damaged by fallen trees though the number is a conservative estimate.
The downpour caused widespread flooding and waterlogging in multiple locations, submerging dozens of underpasses. Prominent ones included those in Seshadripuram, Okalipuram and Cantonment.
A massive five-km traffic jam was reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway due to the torrential rainfall in Ramanagara, severely impacting inbound traffic from Mysuru.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting a clouded sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today. The downpour is anticipated to persist until June 5.
