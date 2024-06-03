Home
Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, Silicon City breaks 133-year-old record for the wettest day in June

Bengaluru received heavy rainfall over the past two days as torrential rain accompanied by wind speed at 40-50 kmph, crippled the city. The total rainfall recorded over the past two days is 140.7 mm, crossing the June month average of 110.3 mm in a single day. With this, Bengaluru has broken the 133-year-old record for the highest single-day rainfall in June.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 06:42 IST
Heavy downpour received across Bengaluru on Sunday night resulted in the city breaking the 133-year-old-record for the month of June.

Credit: PTI

The total rainfall recorded over the past two days is 140.7 mm, crossing the June month average of 110.3 mm in a single day.

Credit: DH Photo

Even metro services were halted due to the thunderstorm. Several people faced trouble in travelling and missed their bus, train and flight as t torrential rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city.

Credit: DH Photo

The incessant rains caused waterlogging and traffic congestion on major roads.

Credit: DH Photo

At least 128 tree fall incidents were reported in different parts of the city. Power outages were also reported from many areas.

Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said eight vehicles were damaged by fallen trees though the number is a conservative estimate.

Credit: PTI

The downpour caused widespread flooding and waterlogging in multiple locations, submerging dozens of underpasses. Prominent ones included those in Seshadripuram, Okalipuram and Cantonment.

Credit: DH Photo

A massive five-km traffic jam was reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway due to the torrential rainfall in Ramanagara, severely impacting inbound traffic from Mysuru.

Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting a clouded sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today. The downpour is anticipated to persist until June 5.

Credit: DH Photo

Published 03 June 2024, 06:42 IST
