<p>Bengaluru: For the second time in a week, Bengaluru was brought to its knees as torrential rains lashed the city on Friday evening, turning arterial roads into rivers and throwing peak-hour traffic into a tailspin.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days.</p>.<p>The downpour, which began late in the evening just as office-goers were heading home, caused severe waterlogging in Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, South End Circle, and the areas surrounding Lalbagh. The Central Business District was not spared either, with scenes from SP Road and JC Road barely a stone’s throw from the GBA headquarters depicting a grim reality of civic apathy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On JC Road, commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water. Despite white topping projects, the lack of a functional drainage system has turned the stretch into a mini-lake. Frustrated motorists complained of vehicle breakdowns. “Once water enters the engine, it costs at least Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 to fix. Every time it rains, it’s the same story of neglect,” said an auto driver.</p>.Patients from West Asia resume travel to Bengaluru for treatment.<p class="bodytext">The situation at KR Market was equally dire. Street vendors and shoppers were left stranded as rainwater surged across the market floor, highlighting the failure of the authorities to ensure the smooth flow of water through storm-water drains (SWDs).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The latest spell of rain follows a devastating storm earlier this week that saw over 280 trees uprooted and 400 branches strewn across the city. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently chaired a high-level meeting directing officials to take precautionary measures, the ground reality suggests otherwise.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In many areas, fallen trees from previous storms are yet to be cleared, and underpasses remain death traps.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Civic officials have faced backlash for their slow response in clearing water-clogged underpasses, with some remaining inaccessible for over 24 hours.</p>