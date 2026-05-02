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Heavy rain leaves Bengaluru south, CBD waterlogged, exposes civic apathy

Misery & mayhem: Overflowing SWDs, tree falls, traffic woes
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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A waterlogged Sampangiramanagara Main Road following heavy rains in Bengaluru on Friday.

A waterlogged Sampangiramanagara Main Road following heavy rains in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

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Published 01 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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