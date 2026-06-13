Heavy rains flood IT corridors in Bengaluru, block underpasses

<p>Bengaluru: Familiar scenes returned on Friday evening as a sudden heavy downpour accompanied by squally winds flooded roads, toppled trees and left thousands of rush-hour commuters stranded across the city.</p>.<p>Cab and auto-hailing apps showed steep surge pricing or listed no vehicles available, adding to the distress of commuters trying to get home.</p>.<p>The worst of the traffic hit the city's IT corridors.</p>.Thundershowers with strong gusts, lightning lash east Bengaluru; more rain likely today.<p>A massive jam built up from the Manyata flyover towards Hebbal, blocking the Outer Ring Road entirely. In the east, rainwater collected outside Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mahadevapura and at GRT Junction, slowing vehicles moving toward Hoodi.</p>.<p>Flooding was severe at B Narayanapura for vehicles heading into the city. On the western edge, motorists backed up for kilometres from Devegowda Circle toward Nagarabhavi and on the Nayandahalli-Nagarabhavi stretch, where vehicles waded through deep water.</p>.<p>The city's underpasses filled quickly, making passage dangerous for smaller vehicles.</p>.<p>Traffic stopped at the Jayamahal Underpass toward Mehkri Circle. The Khode underpass, Windsor Manor down ramp and the stretch from RP Road toward PG Halli all slowed to a crawl. Motorists heading to the airport faced delays as water flooded the road near Sanjaynagar Cross.</p>.<p>Strong winds brought down trees in several older neighbourhoods, blocking lanes and deepening the gridlock.</p>.<p>A tree fell at Kothanur Junction toward RBI Layout, creating a bottleneck that took hours to clear. Another came down in Malleswaram, blocking a busy shopping street.</p>