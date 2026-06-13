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Heavy rains flood IT corridors in Bengaluru, block underpasses

Cab and auto-hailing apps showed steep surge pricing or listed no vehicles available, adding to the distress of commuters trying to get home.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:28 IST
rainsBengaluruBengaluru newsmonsoon

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