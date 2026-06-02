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Heavy restrictions, alternate routes in Bengaluru as swearing-in at Lok Bhavan prompts CBD traffic plan

The Cubbon Park Traffic Police said the measures are in force from 12 pm to 8 pm aim to ensure smooth movement
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newstraffic

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