Heavy restrictions, alternate routes in Bengaluru as swearing-in at Lok Bhavan prompts CBD traffic plan

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister scheduled at 4 pm on Wednesday (June 3) at the Glass House, Lok Bhavan, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> city police have announced extensive traffic restrictions across the Central Business District (CBD).</p><p>The Cubbon Park Traffic Police said the measures are in force from 12 pm to 8 pm aim to ensure smooth movement and security for VVIPs and invited guests at the event.</p>.Bengaluru traffic advisory issued ahead of Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3; check blockades & alternate routes.<p>The police said entry to Lok Bhavan will be restricted to invitees only and the general public will not be permitted access. Heavy traffic congestion is expected on Race Course Road and surrounding stretches, and several roads will be closed to all vehicles except those officially authorised for the occasion.</p>