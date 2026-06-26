Hebbal to Windsor Manor: 3-km stretch takes 70 mins, highlighting Bengaluru's worsening traffic gridlock

<p>Bengaluru: Yet another instance of Bengaluru’s severe traffic congestion has triggered outrage among commuters, after a rider reportedly took over 70 minutes to cover less than three kilometres between Hebbal flyover and Windsor Manor on the busy Airport Road corridor.</p>.<p>The incident, shared in a post on X, has drawn attention to the daily struggles faced by commuters navigating one of the city’s most congested routes during peak hours.</p>.<p>According to the post, the commuter entered Hebbal flyover at 9 am and reached Windsor Manor bridge only at 10.10 am, despite the short distance.</p>.From farmland to classrooms: Quiet education hub faces traffic snarls as schools, colleges multiply along Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road.<p>The journey reportedly moved at a crawl through multiple choke points: Baptist Hospital junction by 9.05 am, Gangamma Circle around 9.20 am, and near the Four Seasons Hotel by 9.25 am. By 9.35 am, the vehicle had reached Mehkri Circle, but progress remained slow as it passed Palace Grounds and Palace Guttahalli before finally reaching Windsor Manor after more than 70 minutes.</p>.<p>For thousands of daily commuters entering the city from the northern corridor, such delays are increasingly routine. Vehicles descending from Hebbal flyover often face near standstill conditions, leading to long and unpredictable travel times.</p>.<p>The viral post has sparked criticism on social media, with users questioning traffic management and the slow pace of infrastructure upgrades in the city. Many described the stretch as a daily bottleneck, noting that even officials and public representatives are not exempt from the congestion.</p>.<p>Commuters told <span class="italic">DH</span> that inadequate road width, rising vehicle density, and delays in long-term mobility solutions are worsening the situation. They called for urgent intervention from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and urban planning agencies to ease congestion along the corridor.</p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer from the West Division attributed the bottleneck between HMT and the Four Seasons Hotel area to narrow road width. The officer said congestion near Cauvery Junction intensifies during peak hours due to the high volume of vehicles, which the stretch is unable to handle.</p>