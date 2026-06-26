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Hebbal to Windsor Manor: 3-km stretch takes 70 mins, highlighting Bengaluru's worsening traffic gridlock

According to the post, the commuter entered Hebbal flyover at 9 am and reached Windsor Manor bridge only at 10.10 am, despite the short distance.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewstrafficHebbal

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