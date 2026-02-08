Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Heirs of deceased riding borrowed vehicle can’t claim compensation, says Karnataka High Court

Justice K Manmadha Rao relied on the Apex Court judgement on the question while directing the insurance company to pay personal accident compensation of Rs one lakh, with 7.5% interest per annum.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 22:11 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us