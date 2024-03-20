Helmets mandatory for officers on two-wheelers: Traffic top cop

Bengaluru: Senior police officer Alok Kumar on Tuesday issued a circular, directing police personnel in the state to compulsorily wear safety helmets while riding two-wheelers. The order also urged them to use the helmet strap.
The order issued by Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), applies to all personnel working in different units of the state police force, including Bengaluru City.
The order has been issued in the backdrop of recent incidents where policemen were injured, and some died, in accidents where they didn’t wear helmets.
On Saturday, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Vijaykant Mikali died in a road accident. The probe found that the policeman, who belonged to the Dodwad station in Belagavi, wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
