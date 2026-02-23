Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Help' to friend turns into Rs 7 crore nightmare in Bengaluru

Shared bank account info was used to launder money
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 21:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newscybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us