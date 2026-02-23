<p>A 19-year-old engineering student was shocked to learn that his friend had misused his bank account, which cybercriminals later used to launder Rs 7 crore in just two days. </p>.<p>Sangam R (name changed), a student at a reputable college in northern Bengaluru, had lent his bank account to his friend E Ayush, sharing his passbook, ATM card, netbanking credentials and even the SIM used to receive transaction alerts. </p>.Special court in Bengaluru remands BJP MLA, two PAs in judicial custody till March 3.<p>In November, Ayush told Sangam his bank account was blocked due to insufficient balance and asked to use his account for a few days. </p>.<p>Sangam had known Ayush for a year, and the two had become close. Sangam agreed and mailed over his Karnataka Grameena Bank passbook, ATM card, netbanking credentials and an Airtel SIM card linked to the account.</p>.<p>Later, bank representatives showed up at Sangam’s address to inform that his account was being blocked due to transactions totaling Rs 7 crore in two days, which were proceeds from cybercrimes. </p>.<p>“The transactions occurred in just two days, so bank officials tracked him down for verification. They had been tracking a company, likely a shell corporation, that was used to launder the proceeds, and wanted to confirm since bank officials are also being investigated in cybercrimes now,” a senior cybercrime investigator told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>Since the account was in the teen’s name, it triggered a physical verification. Also, banks receive alerts of suspicious transactions from the government.</p>.<p>The phone number linked with the bank was also changed later, the officer explained.</p>.<p>Sangam approached the North Cybercrime Police, which registered an FIR on February 20 and arrested a 23-year-old suspect the next day. Ayush, however, is yet to be traced. </p>.Special court in Bengaluru remands BJP MLA, two PAs in judicial custody till March 3.<p>“We arrested the person on suspicion of operating the mule account to launder the proceeds of crime. He is the first suspect held so far. We suspect that Ayush sold/lent the victim’s bank account on Telegram to cybercriminals located abroad, who later recruited the arrested suspect to operate the account using a work-from-home ruse. This is a well-oiled network spread across the state, and efforts led by Director General of Police (Cyber Command), Pronab Mohanty, to dismantle it are underway. This case is a part of that ongoing effort,” the officer quoted previously said. </p>.<p>Based on preliminary investigations, police believe Sangam was unaware that his account was being misused, an officer involved in the investigation said. </p>