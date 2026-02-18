<p>Bengaluru: The Nightingales Elders Helpline, working with the Bengaluru city police commissioner, receives 800 to 1,000 calls a month from seniors facing harassment, mostly from their own children over property disputes and inheritance.</p>.<p>Counsellors at the call centre said the rise in distress calls is linked to the real estate boom, unemployment among youth, and weakening family values.</p>.<p>Swathi Bhandary of the Nightingales Elders Helpline said calls from Bengaluru Urban have surged, with many linked to family problems and abuse.</p>.<p>"When a call reaches the helpline, much damage has already happened to the relationship," Swathi told <span class="italic">DH</span>. "We see cases where children pressure parents to transfer property or name it in their favour, promising care in return. Once the transfer happens, they neglect them." </p>.'... I wanna feel you': Woman alleges obscene abuse in public view in Bengaluru's Indiranagar.<p>Counsellors link this trend to the city’s real estate boom and high cost of living, which have fuelled a rush for inheritance.</p>.<p>Ramya S, a counsellor, said space constraints in Bengaluru often lead to verbal abuse and fights, which later turn into financial harassment or abandonment.</p>.<p>Data from April 2024 to March 2025 shows that out of 320 written complaints, 234 were linked to harassment or cheating by family members.</p>.<p>Operating from the police headquarters allows the helpline to respond faster than private centres. "Because we call from a police location, it helps us get a response from the opposite party," Swathi said.</p>.<p>The process includes separate and joint counselling sessions. If criminal intent or physical abuse is detected, the helpline directs victims to the police for Medico Legal Case (MLC) certification.</p>.<p>While the 112 emergency system resolves many doorstep disputes, a senior officer said deteriorating family values remains a social challenge. "Internal family neglect is a larger social issue that goes beyond standard policing," he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Two murders in a fortnight</span></p>.<p>In a recent incident in Vignan Nagar, a 33-year-old techie allegedly murdered his parents, a 60-year-old retired Indian Navy Captain and a 55-year-old dentist. Police said the son had been harassing them for money to fund business ventures.</p>.<p>A 71-year-old retired BMTC conductor died after he was assaulted by his sons with a baseball bat over a property dispute in Indiranagar on Sunday. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Helpline data: Bengaluru Urban (Apr 2024–Mar 2025</span>)</p>.<p><span class="bold">Total calls:</span> 13,397<br /><span class="bold">Written complaints registered:</span> 320<br /><span class="bold">Verbal complaints registered:</span> 1,518<br /><span class="bold">Primary abuse category:</span> Elder abuse by family members (234 written cases)</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you or an elderly person you know needs help, call the toll-free helpline 1090)</span></p>