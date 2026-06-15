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Hepatitis B not a hurdle for organ donation anymore, say doctors

Doctors say successful transplantation is possible through regular monitoring of the recipient's and donor's liver function.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsorgan donationHepatitis B

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