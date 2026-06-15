Hepatitis B not a hurdle for organ donation anymore, say doctors

<p>Bengaluru: People diagnosed with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hepatitis-b">Hepatitis B</a> can donate organs with the help of antiviral therapy and medication, helping address the ever-growing demand for organs.</p>.<p>Doctors say successful transplantation is possible through regular monitoring of the recipient's and donor's liver function.</p>.<p>Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Principal Director, Renal Sciences, said the presence of Hepatitis B was earlier considered a contraindication to donation due to concerns about viral transmission and long-term outcomes.</p>.Stress, peer pressure fuel polysubstance abuse among youth in Bengaluru, warn doctors.<p>"Advances in our understanding of the disease, coupled with effective antiviral therapies and improved recipient protection strategies, have enabled us to safely expand the donor pool. This evolution has helped address the growing shortage of donor organs while maintaining patient safety," he said.</p>.<p>Individuals with active hepatitis, significant liver fibrosis or cirrhosis, uncontrolled viral replication, liver dysfunction, or related health concerns are generally not considered for donation.</p>.<p>Dr Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) and Liver Transplant Surgery, said both donor and recipient undergo detailed screening for Hepatitis B markers and viral activity before transplantation. Recipients are encouraged to complete Hepatitis B vaccination if not already immune.</p>.<p>"After transplantation, antiviral medications may be prescribed, when necessary, especially if there is any donor-related risk. Regular monitoring of liver function and Hepatitis B tests helps detect any infection, allowing timely treatment," she said.</p>.<p>Since transplant recipients require lifelong immunosuppressive medications, they are more vulnerable to infections. Vaccination and antibody testing are, therefore, routine parts of the pre-transplant evaluation process, she added.</p>.<p><strong>Father donates kidney to son</strong></p>.<p>Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad P, Consultant, Nephrology, cited the case of a 28-year-old patient with chronic kidney disease who needed a transplant.</p>.<p>The father, willing to donate, was found to be Hepatitis B positive during blood tests. However, the son had received the Hepatitis B vaccination and was immune.</p>.<p>"By devising an elaborate transplant plan, we were able to successfully complete the transplantation," Dr Prasad said, adding that the patient was completely healthy one year on, with no signs of infection. He said such medical advances help reduce the burden on organ donation.</p>