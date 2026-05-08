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Here’s what to expect at the mango, jackfruit mela in Bengaluru

The Mango & Jackfruit Mela 2026 is being organised by the Department of Horticulture along with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL).
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:20 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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