<p>A 10-day mango and jackfruit mela opening at Cubbon Park today will offer Bengalureans a chance to savour produce from different parts of Karnataka. As many as 50 stalls have been allotted to mango growers and seven to jackfruit sellers.</p>.<p>The Mango & Jackfruit Mela 2026 is being organised by the Department of Horticulture along with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL). </p><p>The fair aims to help farmers sell organic, carbide-free fruits directly to customers and get good rates for their produce. Prices will be fixed by the farmers themselves.</p>.<p>Mango lovers can expect varieties such as Badami, often called Karnataka’s Alphonso, along with mallika, sendura and raspuri from Ramanagara and Mandya. Farmers from Uttara Kannada will also bring the GI-tagged kari ishad, which is grown mainly in Ankola taluk. The variety is known for its intense aroma and sweetness, and almost fibreless pulp. Another variety from Uttara Kannada is the highly fibrous chalti, which can be eaten as is or used to make pickles.</p>.<p>KSMDMCL managing director T R Vedhamurthy said the stock of ripe jackfruit is arriving from Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts. Varieties on offer include rudrakshi, Shivaratri, ekadashi, Tubagere and Lalbagh madhura.</p>.<p>Rudrakshi has coppery-red bulbs with moderate sweetness, while ekadashi has yellowish bulbs and a milder flavour. Tubagere is sweeter, with small-to-medium bulbs in orange, yellow or coppery-red colours. Lalbagh madhura is an oblong variety with larger bulbs that can be eaten fresh or cooked. Shivaratri has a medium level of sweetness. Apart from fruits, visitors can also try mango- and jackfruit-based dishes at the venue. These will range from ice creams to pickles, thokku, juice, and papad.</p>.<p>According to Vedhamurthy, this is the first time Cubbon Park is hosting a full-fledged mango and jackfruit mela. The event was organised after farmers from Ramanagara, who had an early yield this season, sought better market opportunities.</p>.<p>A larger edition of the fair, with wider participation from across the state, is scheduled to be held at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in the fourth week of May. “At the Lalbagh fair, we will also get the omlet variety of mango from Kolar, which is popular for pickling,” Vedhamurthy added.</p>.<p>From May 8 to 17, 6 am to 7 pm, near the Bandstand at Cubbon Park. Entry free.</p>