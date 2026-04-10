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Heritage law, water table, UNESCO bid: Citizens oppose Bengaluru metro’s Lalbagh plan on all fronts

Citizens flagged concerns over the city's shrinking green cover and fragile water table.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsmetroLalbagh

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