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'He's got bomb': Man killed in car blast near Tumkuru; suicide, botched kidnapping bid suspected

High drama on highway in suspected suicide over alleged marriage refusal.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Nagendra.

Nagendra.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 27 June 2026, 15:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTumakurubengaluru crimeBomb

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