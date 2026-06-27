'He's got bomb': Man killed in car blast near Tumkuru; suicide, botched kidnapping bid suspected

<p>Bengaluru/Tumakuru: A 23-year-old man was burnt to death in a cab on a national highway near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Tumakuru </a>after allegedly detonating a crude bomb while attempting to abduct his estranged lover, police said. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, a native of Ankola, who police believe died by suicide in the incident near Jogihalli in Tumakuru's Sira taluk on Saturday. </p><p>Police said Nagendra was reportedly in a relationship with Ramya, his classmate from school days in Ankola. While he dropped out after Class 10, she pursued a course in medical lab technology and landed a job at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. Their relationship soured after Ramya refused to marry him, investigators said. </p>.Rain worsens road rot as Bengaluru commuters feel the squeeze.<p>Nagendra, who worked as a delivery executive, had booked an Uber cab to Ankola around 11 am. Police allege that he first went to Ramya's home in Bhovi Colony in the Siddapura police station limits and forced her into the cab. </p><p>Ramya's female roommate, who witnessed the incident, took a photo of the cab and dashed off to the Siddapura police station around 1.30 pm. Based on her complaint, police registered a kidnapping case and launched an investigation, a senior officer said. </p>. <p>Since the cab had left Bengaluru, Siddapura police contacted the driver, Praveen, and instructed him to stop the vehicle immediately. </p><p>Realising that the police had been alerted, Nagendra allegedly argued with Ramya and attacked her with a knife. Alarmed, the driver pulled over near Jogihalli. </p><p>Despite suffering knife injuries, Ramya managed to get out of the car and run, while the driver snatched the knife from Nagendra and threw it away.</p><p>According to police, Nagendra then pulled a crude bomb from his bag and tried to ignite it with a lighter, but the driver managed to seize and throw it away, too. Despite the driver repeatedly asked him to get out of the vehicle, he refused. </p><p>The driver told the police that Ramya shouted, "Bomb tandiddaane, doora odi hogi, Anna" (He has got bombs, Anna, run away). </p><p>Fearing for his life, the driver ran away from the car. Nagendra then allegedly took out another crude bomb, lit it with a lighter and detonated it inside the vehicle, killing himself. </p><p>Ramya, who sustained injuries to her head and hand in the knife attack, was admitted to the District Hospital in Tumakuru and is out of danger, police said. </p><p>Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V told DH that the cab was completely charred when police and fire force personnel reached the scene. Forensic experts have taken samples from the cab to investigate the source of the explosion, he added. </p><p>Police have also taken statements from Ramya and the driver. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Kallambella police station in Tumakuru.</p>