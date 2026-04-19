<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Urban district administration has declared the state-run poultry farm area in Hesaraghatta an "infected zone" after bird flu was confirmed among the poultry there.</p>.<p>Authorities have marked a one-km radius around the affected farm as the infected zone and a 10-km radius as a high-alert surveillance zone.</p>.<p>Chickens, chicks, eggs, poultry feed and manure within the one-km radius are being disposed of in line with government bio-security guidelines.</p>.<p>"Disinfection work in the area is underway. We urge the public not to panic as all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any further transmission," the deputy commissioner's office said.</p>.Bird flu in Bengaluru: H5N1 confirmed at Hesaraghatta state poultry farm.<p>While the risk of human infection remains low, authorities have advised residents to report any unusual bird deaths to the nearest veterinary office. Blood tests and samples are being collected from birds in surrounding areas to monitor the outbreak.</p>.<p>The administration has banned the transportation, movement and exhibition of all species of birds, meat, eggs and poultry feed within the affected and alert zones.</p>.<p>Five checkpoints have been set up on major roads connecting Hesaraghatta to the rest of Bengaluru to restrict the movement of poultry products. Health officials are conducting door-to-door surveys in the 10-km alert zone to track any suspected bird deaths.</p>