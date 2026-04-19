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Hesaraghatta poultry farm in Bengaluru declared ‘infected zone’ after bird flu confirmation

Authorities have marked a one-km radius around the affected farm as the infected zone and a 10-km radius as a high-alert surveillance zone.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPoultry farmHesaraghatta

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