Karnataka High Court to get 1.21 lakh square feet office space in Cauvery Bhavan

The High Court of Karnataka is set to get more than 1.2 lakh sqft of office space in the Cauvery Bhavan on KG Road.
Chief Justice N V Anjaria announced this during his Independence Day speech on Thursday.
“I am most satisfied to announce that the high court would be getting the possession of 1,21,210 sqft of space in Cauvery Bhavan consisting of A, B and C blocks, which has the ready constructed building with existing useable facilities of offices, board rooms, conference rooms, auditorium and the guest house, which building is presently used by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation,” Justice Anjaria said.
He added: “Subsequent to the meeting of the full court to accept the proposal of the KPTCL to allot the said space to the high court, the KPTCL has officially communicated about confirming the allotment to the high court has been cleared by the state authorities and the formal takeover will happen once the structural report is available.”
The Chief Justice said that at the cross-roads of the internet revolution, the judiciary cannot remain aloof.
“Online Digital Case Diary is one of the platforms provided by the high court for advocates, litigants and government departments to profile their cases across the state in the form of a dashboard to keep track of the same digitally eliminating the usage of paper-based diary. In the times to come, we vouched our intentions to start e-filing, digitisation of the court records and such other techno-filled steps,” Justice Anjaria said.
He further said that the high court was taking all the steps to reduce pendency of cases, both at the principal bench and the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi. “The performance of the high court at Lok Adalat is satisfactory. In the last Lok Adalat held on July 13, 2024, in all 44,64,209 cases were taken up, including pre-litigation cases, out of them, 40,02,785 were amicably settled,” he said.
Published 15 August 2024, 22:51 IST