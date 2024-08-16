Karnataka High Court to get 1.21 lakh square feet office space in Cauvery Bhavan

He further said that the high court was taking all the steps to reduce pendency of cases, both at the principal bench and the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi. “The performance of the high court at Lok Adalat is satisfactory. In the last Lok Adalat held on July 13, 2024, in all 44,64,209 cases were taken up, including pre-litigation cases, out of them, 40,02,785 were amicably settled,” he said.