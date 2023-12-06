High-end apartment building fined Rs 25,000 for not sorting waste

The building, categorised as a bulk waste generator, was also found disposing of waste by handing it over to an unauthorised agency which is not empanelled with the BBMP. As a bulk waste generator, the building is expected to compost the waste on-site or hand it over to authorised waste processors, dry waste collection centres etc. BBMP officials said the penalty was levied as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and the BBMP Bylaws, which mandate the segregation of dry, wet waste, and sanitary waste separately.