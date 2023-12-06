High-end apartment building fined Rs 25,000 for not sorting waste

Bengaluru: An apartment complex of 900 flats in RR Nagar had to shell out Rs 25,000 in fines for not segregating garbage. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) slapped the penalty after junior health inspectors found wet, dry and sanitary waste, including medical waste, dumped in the same drum.
This is the second instance in the recent past where the BBMP has slapped heavy penalties on apartment complexes for not segregating waste. In August this year, the BBMP fined Rs 15,000 on similar grounds. On Tuesday, the BBMP found there were no separate bins for segregating wet, dry and sanitary waste. "This is nothing but heights of uncivilisation," the notice issued to Prestige Bagamane Temple Bells Apartment, situated in RR Nagar, states.
The building, categorised as a bulk waste generator, was also found disposing of waste by handing it over to an unauthorised agency which is not empanelled with the BBMP. As a bulk waste generator, the building is expected to compost the waste on-site or hand it over to authorised waste processors, dry waste collection centres etc. BBMP officials said the penalty was levied as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and the BBMP Bylaws, which mandate the segregation of dry, wet waste, and sanitary waste separately.
A member of the building's resident welfare association said the penalty would be recovered from the agency tasked with maintaining the apartment building. According to him, there were disagreements between contractors hired by the agency to dispose of waste. An old photograph of waste was used to levy the fine, he claimed.