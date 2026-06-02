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High fares, fewer flights push Bengalureans away from domestic air travel

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for April showed a 4.2% drop in domestic passenger traffic, in comparison to the previous month.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstravel

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