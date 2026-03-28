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High-voltage security and ‘red’ fever takes over as Bengaluru hosts IPL opener

The stadium and its surroundings were turned into a fortress with multi-layered security aimed at preventing a repeat of last year's deadly stampede.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIPLRCBM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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