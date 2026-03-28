<p>Bengaluru: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium premises transformed into a sea of red as the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the season opener. </p><p>The stadium and its surroundings were turned into a fortress with multi-layered security aimed at preventing a repeat of last year's deadly stampede. </p> .Jaideep Ahlawat shares heartfelt 'fan moment' with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026 kick-off.<p>Police personnel blocked off the stadium’s perimeter with extensive barricading. Unlike previous years, where ticketless fans gathered near the gates or bargained for black-market tickets, the authorities enforced a strict "No Ticket, No Entry" zone around the stadium. </p><p>"We scanned every individual. From Gate 17 to Gate 5, the scrutiny was intense," a policeman said during the entry process. "We had separate queues for men and women. Prohibited items, including plastic bottles and even small items, were confiscated at the gates." </p><p>To manage the crowd of nearly 30,000, fans were advised to arrive at least four to five hours before the first ball. </p> .<p>Top officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), personally monitored the flow of fans to ensure no bottlenecks occurred on Queen’s Road or Cubbon Road. </p><p>Strict measures were in place where fans carrying bags were directed to external baggage counters, as no bags or electronic accessories like neckbands were allowed inside. The usual swarm of jersey and whistle vendors on the footpaths was moved significantly further away from the stadium to keep pedestrian walkways clear. </p><p>The atmosphere remained electric despite the stringent rules. Fans travelled from across the globe to see King Kohli in action. </p><p>One fan, who travelled all the way from Australia specifically for the match, told DH, "Getting an RCB ticket was harder than the flight from Australia! We were here for Virat and the incredible Bengaluru atmosphere." </p> .<p>"The security is very strict this time," noted a long-time fan outside the Cubbon Park Metro Station. "I've been coming since the 1996 World Cup, I’ve seen lathi-charges and chaos before. But today, it feels managed. They are even checking QR codes before we get near the main gates." </p><p>Another fan, who travelled from Mysuru with his family, shared his excitement, "We never miss a match. This year, the police are doing a great job, no pushing, no shoving. It’s very smooth." His young son, in an RCB jersey, added, "I just want to see Virat Kohli! This time, the cup is ours." </p><p>The high-alert security will remain in effect until well after the match concludes to ensure a peaceful exit for the thousands of fans.</p>