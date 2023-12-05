JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Highest-ever monthly freight revenue for Bengaluru rail division

The division has earned Rs 173.17 crore in freight revenue so far in 2023-24, he said at the third meeting of the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC) on Monday, according to a railway statement.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 19:50 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru railway division earned Rs 24.22 crore in November, its highest-ever freight revenue in a month, Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan has said. 

The division has earned Rs 173.17 crore in freight revenue so far in 2023-24, he said at the third meeting of the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC) on Monday, according to a railway statement. 

The official said the division loaded 515 rakes (trainsets) until November this financial year, registering a 46 per cent growth over the corresponding period in 2022-23. 

The division loaded 430 rakes of automobiles until November, 35 per cent more compared to the corresponding period last year. Sixty-three rakes fetched a revenue of Rs 9.33 crore this year from the transport of petroleum and petroleum products. 

Bangarpet, Kengeri, KR Puram, Mandya, Channapatna, Hosur, Hindupur, Kuppam, Malur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Whitefield will be modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the official said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 December 2023, 19:50 IST)
Indian RailwaysBengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT