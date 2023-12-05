Highest-ever monthly freight revenue for Bengaluru rail division

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru railway division earned Rs 24.22 crore in November, its highest-ever freight revenue in a month, Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan has said.
The division has earned Rs 173.17 crore in freight revenue so far in 2023-24, he said at the third meeting of the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC) on Monday, according to a railway statement.
The official said the division loaded 515 rakes (trainsets) until November this financial year, registering a 46 per cent growth over the corresponding period in 2022-23.
The division loaded 430 rakes of automobiles until November, 35 per cent more compared to the corresponding period last year. Sixty-three rakes fetched a revenue of Rs 9.33 crore this year from the transport of petroleum and petroleum products.
Bangarpet, Kengeri, KR Puram, Mandya, Channapatna, Hosur, Hindupur, Kuppam, Malur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Whitefield will be modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the official said.