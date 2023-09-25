Hindutva activists torch vehicle, attack 'beef transporters' near Bengaluru, several arrested

Workers of a Hindutva outfit allegedly intercepted four trucks and a car said to be transporting beef from Hindupur to Bengaluru early on Sunday, evicted the occupants and set the car on fire. The vigilantes then forced the occupants to carry the upper parts of the butchered animals and walk in a parade. The incident occurred near TB Circle in Doddaballapur on the city’s northern outskirts. The vehicles were purportedly transporting beef to Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar area.